Rain showers for some, smoky skies and unhealthy air quality for others

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wildfires continue to blaze across Alaska, with just under 245,000 acres that have burned so far this year.

Interior Alaska has been particularly hit hard by the smoke. Currently, just over 300 wildfires have been confirmed across the state, with a little over half of them being caused by lightning strikes. Dense smoke advisories and fire weather warnings remain in effect throughout the day, where air quality could be on the dangerous side. Visibility will also be low at times for the first part of Tuesday, with improving conditions into the afternoon as smoke mixes higher into the atmosphere. However, additional thunderstorms today could spark more wildfires and lead to more smoky skies.

Further south across Southcentral Alaska, temperatures will be seasonal under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll hold onto spotty to isolated showers through the day, with the better chance for rain building on Wednesday and Thursday. While widespread rain doesn’t look as likely, there is an outside chance we could see several hours of rainfall over the next 48 hours. Expect many areas by Thursday to see anywhere from 0.10 to 0.30 of an inch of rain. Heavier amounts are possible along coastal regions of Southcentral.

Southeast Alaska is also seeing the active weather tick up, as rain is set to impact the Panhandle through the rest of the week. While today will be the driest of the next seven days, there will still be some isolated to scattered showers in the forecast. As a result, highs today will likely stay near 60 degrees for much of Southeast. The heaviest rain looks to build in by Thursday and last into the first part of next week. Take note, however, that there will be some dry time as rain builds into the region through the weekend.

For much of Alaska, the outlook over the next week remains on the wetter side, with most of the rain staying near coastal regions of the Gulf of Alaska.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.