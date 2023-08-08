Special Juneau Assembly resolution confirms local emergency and requests state, federal aid

By Joe Cadotte
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Damage is well into the millions of dollars, mostly to public infrastructure, as historic flooding from a glacial dam outburst destroyed two buildings and condemned six others this weekend in Juneau along the Mendenhall River.

A resolution, which passed unanimously in a special City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting Monday night, confirms a local emergency in response to the flooding and requests state and federal assistance with its aftermath.

“Given the severity and magnitude of the damage caused by the historic flooding, state and federal assistance may be needed to supplement local efforts to respond and recover,” CBJ Acting Municipal Attorney Sherri Layne wrote in Monday’s resolution.

The resolution requests Gov. Mike Dunleavy provide state public assistance, as well as individual assistance, as available, to help with emergency permitting within the waterway and aid in hastening cleanup and recovery efforts. The resolution also requests assistance from federal agencies where “state capability is not adequate,” Layne wrote.

Deputy city manager Robert Barr said it’s miraculous no one was hurt when a house was ripped into the river Saturday, as well as a miracle that no one was injured during the overall flooding event. There have been some minor injuries during recovery efforts, Barr said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation have been monitoring the area, by helicopter and boat, for contamination from the flooding — such as possible oil sheens.

