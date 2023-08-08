Troopers investigating fatal hit-and-run near Chitina

FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHITINA, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible for hitting and killing a man along the Edgerton Highway late Monday night.

Alaska State Troopers reported in a dispatch that 40-year-old Levi Simmonds of Chitina was found laying in the road at mile 32 of the Edgerton Highway — about a mile out of the town of Chitina — at 11:23 p.m. Monday.

According to troopers, the good Samaratin who called in the report tried saving Simmonds’ life but was unsuccessful as Simmonds was declared dead at the scene by officers and emergency responders.

Troopers said Simmonds was walking on the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle, which did not stop to help after the collision.

Simmonds’ body was taken to the State Medical Examiners Office and his next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state troopers at 907 352-5401, or submit an anonymous tip through the AKTips app or online at the Department of Public Safety website.

