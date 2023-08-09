Anchorage Assembly poised to discuss body-worn cameras for police department

Afternoon FastCast, Aug. 8, 2023
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department may be one step closer to equipping its officers with body-worn cameras after tonight’s Assembly meeting. The Assembly will be reviewing two items Tuesday relating to body-worn cameras: One of them relates to the purchasing of body-worn cameras, and the other is a body-worn camera policy.

The municipality is recommending the Assembly award a roughly $6.5 million contract to Axon for body-worn cameras and surveillance equipment.

However, Felix Rivera said the Assembly will be postponing indefinitely an ordinance aimed at creating a body-worn camera policy, over policy creation concerns.

The Anchorage Police Department Employees Association President Sgt. Darrell Evans said an ordinance could create obstacles and violate the union’s collective bargaining rights when it comes to labor negotiations with the police department.

The Alaska Black Caucus said they are disappointed the ordinance is being postponed because one of the provisions addressed the automatic release of body-worn camera recordings.

“Currently under the policy that is strictly up to the chief if he wants to be proactive and release it to the public — no guidelines, no timeline,” said Rich Curtner with the Alaska Black Caucus. “What we are suggesting is a specific, say 10-day timeline, when there is a shooting or serious incident.”

Rivera said the Assembly will look at creating a resolution for body-worn cameras that will be crafted more towards offering policy guidelines instead of creation.

