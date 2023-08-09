Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands in Sept. of...
U.S. Navy destroyers dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian vessels spotted nearby
Crash (Stock image)
Anchorage man hit, killed by vehicle in Happy Valley
The City and Borough of Juneau issued on Sunday a location declaration of emergency following...
Authorities assess damage after flooding from glacial dam outburst in Juneau
A shooting left at least one person injured Thursday afternoon at the Fred Meyer on Abbott...
Juvenile with family among 2 injured in Abbott Loop Fred Meyer parking lot shooting
Man arrested in Palmer has open murder charge

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
The latest headlines from the Nation's Capital
The latest headlines from the Nation's Capital
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed SB 119 into law on Saturday in Fairbanks
New law gives prisoners proper identification prior to reentering society