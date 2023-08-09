A cycle of lows for Alaska

Cooler, with plenty of chances of rain this week
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is going to be the most common weather across Alaska in the coming days.

Low pressure is circulating around the state, from the west coast, to the Gulf of Alaska.

Coastlines get most of the rain and showers, but the wet weather is on the go. Inland locations are likely to get some of the raindrops as well.

Thunderstorms are again popping up in interior Alaska.

Yesterday saw over 25-hundred reported lightning strikes. Smoke is a lingering issue from the eastern interior, to Fairbanks and north across the Brooks Range and north coast.

Hot spot was Eagle at 78 degrees. The cold spot was McKinley Park, reporting a low temperature of 44 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands in Sept. of...
U.S. Navy destroyers dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian vessels spotted nearby
Crash (Stock image)
Anchorage man hit, killed by vehicle in Happy Valley
The City and Borough of Juneau issued on Sunday a location declaration of emergency following...
Authorities assess damage after flooding from glacial dam outburst in Juneau
A shooting left at least one person injured Thursday afternoon at the Fred Meyer on Abbott...
Juvenile with family among 2 injured in Abbott Loop Fred Meyer parking lot shooting
Man arrested in Palmer has open murder charge

Latest News

Rain Forecast-MF 08-08-23
A cycle of lows through the state
Rain showers for some; Smoky skies and unhealthy air quality in the Interior
Rain showers for some, smoky skies and unhealthy air quality for others
Rain showers for some; Smoky skies and unhealthy air quality in the Interior
Rain showers for some; Smoky skies and unhealthy air quality in the Interior
JP-Interior Red Flag 08-07-23
Rain for most of Alaska