A cycle of lows for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is going to be the most common weather across Alaska in the coming days.

Low pressure is circulating around the state, from the west coast, to the Gulf of Alaska.

Coastlines get most of the rain and showers, but the wet weather is on the go. Inland locations are likely to get some of the raindrops as well.

Thunderstorms are again popping up in interior Alaska.

Yesterday saw over 25-hundred reported lightning strikes. Smoke is a lingering issue from the eastern interior, to Fairbanks and north across the Brooks Range and north coast.

Hot spot was Eagle at 78 degrees. The cold spot was McKinley Park, reporting a low temperature of 44 degrees.

