HUGSS Program hands out free school supplies at Bettye Davis East High School this Wednesday

HUGSS helps families with school supplies distribution
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in three years families stood in line to get school supplies Wednesday as part of the HUGSS Program — Helping Us Give School Supplies. Now in its 24th year, the back to school event changed during COVID, but is back to in-person distribution this year.

Alan Budahl is director of Lutheran Social Services, one of the event’s main sponsors, and he said anyone with children in the Anchorage School District is welcome to come by. There are no income requirements, although parents are asked to fill out a registration form when they arrive that provides demographic information to the school district.

Volunteers have assembled 3,500 bags of donated supplies for grades K-12. This year there’s also a table full of new pajamas in various sizes that families are welcome to take while supplies last.

Budahl said the event aims to lift the financial burden of buying school supplies and make sure every child has the tools they need to start the first day of school.

HUGSS continues until 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Bettye Davis East High, located at 4025 East Northern Lights Boulevard.

