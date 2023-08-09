Juneau landfill accepts self-haul waste in wake of flooding

Aug. 9, 2023
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau landfill will be accepting self-haul waste from residents in the Mendenhall Valley impacted by a devastating glacial outburst flooding event that destroyed two buildings and condemned six others.

According to the City and Borough of Juneau, residents must verbally verify their residence was built after 1984 and prove the residence is located on one of the impacted streets through an ID, utility bill, or other form of identity showing their name and address.

The impacted streets are Kelly Court, Meander Way, Northland Street, Parkview Court, Riverbend Court, River Road, Rivercourt Way, Riverside Drive, Stephen Richards Memorial Drive, Turn Court Whitewater Court and View Drive.

Standard fees will apply, but the city encouraged residents to save receipts and expense records to potentially be reimbursed by the state and federal government. Waste Management has increased its operations staff to prepare for the expected surge in activity.

For more information, contact Capitol Disposal Landfill at 907-780-7801.

