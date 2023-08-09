Millions in federal funds on the way for Alaska national parks

Afternoon FastCast, Aug. 8, 2023
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska national parks’ resiliency in the face of climate change is the goal of new investments that will be shared with the National Park Service as part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, numerous Alaska parks will receive federal funds to make Alaska’s National Parks better suited to deal with the effects of climate change.

Alaska parks will get $750,000 to support the study of at-risk cultural resources. Five Alaska parks have been funded up to $793,000 to improve the resilience of NPS ecosystems in Alaska through food security and co-stewardship capacity building. Also, nine parks will receive nearly $900,000 to improve aquatic ecosystems.

“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the National Park Service is working to address the impacts of the climate crisis, including intensifying drought, wildfires, flooding and legacy pollution in national parks and other public lands,” the NPS release stated. “Resources are making significant strategic investments to repair critical facilities and infrastructure and enhance conservation through ecosystem restoration and recreation opportunities.”

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve will be using its money from the Inflation Reduction Act to evaluate part of its parkland for its suitability as a site for the establishment of a wild herd of wood bison.

“As the climate continues to change the landscapes of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, it is important to explore all options to maintaining these landscapes for future generations,” Wrangell superintendent Ben Bobowski said. “This project will assist in our understanding of options that may be available to us in the future.”

For a full list of the fiscal year 2023 projects, visit the IRA projects page and BIL projects page.

