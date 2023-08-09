New law gives prisoners proper identification prior to reentering society

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Prisoners across the state will be given a leg up upon release with the passage of a new law signed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Saturday. Senate Bill 119, a bill that unanimously passed the state Legislature during the final days of the regular session, authorizes the Department of Corrections (DOC) to issue state identification cards to individuals in custody prior to their release.

North Pole Republican Sen. Robert Myers, who sponsored the piece of legislation, said the bill has been kicked around the state Legislature for years and kept getting stopped due to “different administrative hurdles” between DOC and the Division of Motor Vehicles.

“It was all of that interagency work back and forth, it was really slowing things down,” Myers said. “So corrections said that they were going to take the responsibility to just print everything themselves and that’s about the time I came into it.”

According to Myers, DOC will use the equipment it already has in place for employee badges to print state-issued IDs for prisoners in need of one, meaning the effort comes at a minimal to no cost to the state.

Barbara Mongar, the coordinator for the Mat-Su Reentry Coalition, said the move is a step in the right direction toward helping inmates succeed when reentering society.

“They’ll be able to get started quicker, they’ll be able to possibly get on food stamps if that’s what they need, they’ll be able to file for their medical benefits,” Mongar said. “They’ll be able to, you know, put in for a job — even possibly before they get out — and then maybe they’ll have something waiting there.”

Mongar’s organization hosts reentry simulation events twice a year so members of the public can experience the hardships people often face after leaving custody, hardships that often lead to recidivism.

According to a report issued by the Department of Health, the rate of recidivism in Alaska stood at 58% in 2019 — down from 67% in 2013. Mongar applauds the Legislature’s decision to pass the identification bill into law but believes more can be done to reduce rates further.

“The things that we can do for them just puts them in the right place. That’s why it’s important to have the ID, or housing funds, or transportation to help with employment,” Mongar said. “I just think it’s really important because it helps keep the community safer.”

Both Mongar and Myers believe the new law will help to reduce recidivism rates over time, after it goes into effect on Jan. 1 next year.

“So many of these basic things that we need to just operate in daily life requires a photo ID,” Myers said. “This is something that is cheap and easy, but absolutely necessary for people that are trying to rebuild their lives coming out of jail.”

