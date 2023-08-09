NTSB releases preliminary investigation into North Slope helicopter crash that killed 4

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary investigation into the North Slope helicopter crash that killed four revealed “no obvious mechanical issues” associated with the crash.

The July 20 crash of the Bell 206L-4 helicopter took place in a shallow, remote lake near Wainwright, or about 50 miles south, southwest of Utqiagvik. The crash killed three Alaska Department of Natural Resources geologists and the pilot.

“There were no obvious mechanical issues that the two-day inspection revealed, however, we’re not done at this point right now,” NTSB’s Alaska Regional Office Chief Clint Johnson said. “A lot of times we have to go back, once we gain some more information, we have to go back, revisit that wreckage again.”

Divers were able to locate and secure pieces of the helicopter, which were transported in two helicopter loads to Utqiagvik on July 30.

Honeywell Sky Connect Tracker system data, which provides flight information to the operator, Maritime Helicopters, reveals that the helicopter was traveling at 88 feet above ground level moments before the crash, Johnson said. The crash was originally reported as happening at about 7 p.m., but further investigation revealed that it would have happened closer to 11 a.m.

“Originally, early on, the early morning hours of the 21st, we were told that the aircraft left Utqiagvik at roughly 6 p.m., looking at the Sky Connect data would put it about 7 p.m. as far as the accident time,” Johnson said. “However, early on, we started looking at those time frames and they didn’t match up. So, Mark Ward was able to track down that, in fact, the helicopter left Utqiagvik at roughly 10 o’clock in the morning and the accident happened about 11. There’s a number of hours there that elapsed from the time of the accident to the time that they actually found the wreckage.”

The crash was “unsurvivable,” Johnson said.

The Investigation Preliminary Report reveals that the helicopter departed from Utqiagvik at 10:01 a.m., went southwest to the Atqasuk Airport, and left in a northwesterly direction. The Sky Connect data ends as the helicopter passed across the southeastern shoreline of Lake Itinik, according to details from the preliminary report.

“This is a very, very remote area,” Johnson said. “So, no, we have no witnesses, unfortunately. We do have the Sky Connect, which gives us ... a recorded, archived flight history. But keep in mind that Sky Connect system does three-minute updates, so there’s gaps in between there. The last one that we got was just before the accident as the aircraft passed over the southeastern edge of the lake but we don’t have another hit after that.”

With no witnesses, the NTSB is looking for anyone with information about the crash, including anyone who can help them determine what weather conditions were that day, as the crash happened in a place miles away from weather spotters.

“A lot of unanswered questions,” Johnson said. “We’re peeling that onion skin back right now. Again, very much in formative stages, but it’s one of the accidents that’s top on our list right now.”

The wreckage has been transported from Utqiagvik to Anchorage for further investigation. This report is preliminary. It could take a year or longer for a full report to be released. The NTSB is asking anyone with information about the crash to email witness@ntsb.gov

“It’s a tough one to take,” Johnson said. “I think it’s safe to assume that it obviously took the DNR folks, they took it very, very hard. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them.”

