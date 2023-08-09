Ordinance passes adjusting cyclist rules to make Anchorage more bike-friendly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A substitute version of a bike equity ordinance passed Tuesday that is designed to give cyclists more protections when sharing Anchorage’s roadways with other traffic.

The ordinance passed as amended with a final vote of 9-2 with Assembly members Scott Myers and Randy Sulte voting no.

The ordinance promotes “safety, equity, and access to infrastructure” for those using non-motorized transportation. Assembly members Daniel Volland, Anna Brawley, and Karen Bronga are the sponsors of the ordinance meant to encourage the use of non-motorized transportation and safety throughout Anchorage.

“The ordinance is a response to the fact that Anchorage is moving in a more non-motorized direction, we have more people cycling, biking, walking, rolling — people on e-kick scooters, one-wheels — but one of the problems we have in Anchorage is that much of our infrastructure is built to facilitate motor vehicle travel — cars — and we have a city that is more designed around cars than people, so how can we shift that balance?” Volland explained. “The ordinance lays out definitions for things such as protected bike lanes, buffered bike lanes, cycle tracks, vulnerable road users, and it’ll be helpful so that engineers are speaking the same language as policymakers when it comes to imagining the future of our infrastructure here in Anchorage.”

The sponsors say the ordinance is meant to do three things:

Look ahead at the future of infrastructure in Anchorage that will make it easier to bike and walk — among other things — around the city.

Address vulnerable road users as people on bikes or other forms of non-mobilized transportation and makes sure those people are prioritized regarding road safety.

Shift the approach away from punishment and enforcement, like citations to cyclists, to prevention and non-punitive measures, like encouraging good behavior.

“This ordinance is the beginning of a conversation for how we can facilitate better active transportation here in Anchorage,” Volland said.

A component of the ordinance would allow cyclists to treat a red light more like a stop sign. When a light is red, cyclists would be allowed to look both ways and then proceed through the light.

An example given by both Volland and Brawley was the “Idaho stop,” which is similar to what the ordinance implements.

“Cars have to stop at stop signs, but if you’re on a bike and there’s no one at the intersection, it’s actually less safe for you to come to a full stop, you know, rest your feet on the ground to make sure you don’t fall over, and then pick up the momentum again,” Brawley explained.

Brawley and Volland mentioned documented evidence in states that have adopted forms of this that have in turn decreased accidents and fatalities.

Another big issue that cyclists face is not being able to trigger stop lights from changing.

“The less time that non-motorized users spend at an intersection, the less likely they are to be in a collision,” Volland said.

The ordinance also seeks to decriminalize jaywalking and get rid of penalties for equipment violations on bicycles, such as not wearing helmets or not having lights.

“It does remove some equipment fines for not having helmets, flashers, reflectors, or lights on a bike,” Volland said.

The ordinance was amended to change nothing in municipal code related to helmets; they are required for children 15 and younger, and fines will be enforced.

As the ordinance aims to move the city closer to a mode shift for transportation and navigation, the goals are to have that shift of laws justified and equitable. Volland had concerns about the possibility of laws not being equally applied, especially to specific demographics like people of color and those with low incomes.

Although there is support from many Assembly members, there are several amendments that have molded the ordinance, as well as contention from community members.

An original proposal to remove the requirement for kids to wear helmets brought a lot of controversy to the table.

“Residents of Anchorage are asserting that bikes don’t have the right to be on the road and that basically roads are for cars only, which of course isn’t the law, it isn’t the culture in America, so I guess we’re in this long conversation about providing for alternative means of transportation,” Assembly Chair Chris Constant said.

Some believe that penalties for wearing helmets and lights are the only motivation to follow the rules.

Brawley pointed to the reasoning behind the ordinance being that the roadways in Anchorage are not safe or built for those using non-motorized transportation.

“We need to think about road safety and really this looks forward and really sets that tone that we don’t want to punish people, but we want to encourage good behavior. We want to meet people where they are and make sure they’re using our roads safely, and then we’re also reminding folks in cars that there’s all the other folks out there outside of the car and that when you’re driving, you have to be extra mindful of those vulnerable road users,” Brawley said.

Volland has an overarching theme for the basis of the bike equity ordinance, which he described as “transportation choice.”

“I think you should be able to choose how you navigate our city, whether that’s if you walk, or you bike or you roll — however you want to get to your destination, you should be able to do that safely,” Volland said.

