Wet and cloudy weather maintains a hold on Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pitter patter of the rain is being heard across Southcentral, as active weather remains with us. The heaviest rain is impacting Prince William Sound, where widespread activity could stick around for most of the day. It’s this area where upwards of an inch and a half of rain could fall over the next 36 hours.

As a series of lows continue to cycle through the Gulf of Alaska, with a broader low in the Bering Sea, we can expect to hold onto this wet weather pattern for a good portion of the state. The heaviest rain over the next 2 days will primarily stay confined to the gulf coast region, with Southeast seeing rain continuing well into the weekend.

With rain and cloudy conditions remaining with us for the foreseeable future, temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s across Southcentral and Southeast. Cooler days can be expected for the panhandle over the next week, with daily highs likely staying in the lower 60s.

Out west, we’ll see some showers and breezy weather stick around, as the area of low pressure remains locked in the Bering Sea.

While coastal regions of the state will see the better potential for rain showers, further inland through the Interior warm and dry conditions persist. Fire weather warnings and watches remain in place, for the rapid spread and ignition of wildfires. With more thunderstorms possible today, we could see additional wildfires spark across the state. This will continue to feed the smoky skies and unhealthy air quality, which is also impacting the Slope, where smog has been reported once again this morning.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

