Active weather pattern for Alaska

August rain is showering the state
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’ve got rain, how ‘bout you? Many places across Alaska are seeing some liquid precipitation as multiple lows affect the state this week. One is over the Bering Sea, and another in the northern Gulf of Alaska.

McGrath saw some of the highest amounts of rain — .83 inches of rain.

Red Flag fire weather warnings remain in place from Fairbanks to the border, with the highest levels of concern from Fort Yukon downriver over the Yukon flats. Although there are cooler temperatures, cloud cover and even rain, lightning is the trigger for some wildfires.

Looking ahead 48 hours, spotty rain showers for much of the southern half of the state. By Saturday night to Sunday, a large low pressure system takes over. Rain and wind will spread into Southcentral and the front will swing into Southeast Alaska over the weekend too.

Hot spot was Eagle at 78 degrees. The cold spot was Utqiagvik and Point Thomson, both with a low temperature of 45 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Trapper Creek hotel worker charged with murder in fatal stabbing of co-worker
The U.S. Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands in Sept. of...
U.S. Navy destroyers dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian vessels spotted nearby
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Divers were able to locate and secure pieces of the helicopter, which were transported in two...
NTSB releases preliminary investigation into North Slope helicopter crash that killed 4
ANWR
Federal judge rules against state agency to maintain oil and gas lease halt

Latest News

MF-Low in Gulf_ 08-09-23
Active weather pattern for Alaska
Wet and cloudy weather maintains a hold on Southcentral
Wet and cloudy weather maintains a hold on Southcentral
Wet and cloudy weather maintains a hold on Southcentral
Wet and cloudy weather maintains a hold on Southcentral
Rain Forecast-MF 08-08-23
A cycle of lows for Alaska