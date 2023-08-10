Active weather pattern for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’ve got rain, how ‘bout you? Many places across Alaska are seeing some liquid precipitation as multiple lows affect the state this week. One is over the Bering Sea, and another in the northern Gulf of Alaska.

McGrath saw some of the highest amounts of rain — .83 inches of rain.

Red Flag fire weather warnings remain in place from Fairbanks to the border, with the highest levels of concern from Fort Yukon downriver over the Yukon flats. Although there are cooler temperatures, cloud cover and even rain, lightning is the trigger for some wildfires.

Looking ahead 48 hours, spotty rain showers for much of the southern half of the state. By Saturday night to Sunday, a large low pressure system takes over. Rain and wind will spread into Southcentral and the front will swing into Southeast Alaska over the weekend too.

Hot spot was Eagle at 78 degrees. The cold spot was Utqiagvik and Point Thomson, both with a low temperature of 45 degrees.

