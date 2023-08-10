Anchorage Police Chief lays out timeline for body-worn cameras

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the Anchorage Assembly has yet to approve a contract for police body-worn cameras and surveillance equipment, the Anchorage Police Department said it may not affect the timeline for implementation of the devices.

At a Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday, APD Chief Michael Kerle told Assembly members if the contract is approved later this month, it shouldn’t impact their timeline for implementation. Assembly member Meg Zaletel made a motion to delay taking action on the item until the Aug. 22 Assembly meeting at Tuesday’s meeting.

Kerle said the department would have a slow rollout of 30 body-worn cameras this fall, to confirm that all systems are working correctly and data can be shared. Afterward, they will seek to bring in the rest of the equipment by the end of the year. They seek to have full implementation by the middle of 2024.

Some residents in the meeting expressed frustration with the process of implementing body-worn cameras. Anchorage resident Lincoln Swann pointed to the fact that Anchorage voters approved a special tax levy in 2021 for the police department to purchase body-worn cameras.

Chief Kerle pointed out at the meeting that the special tax levy was dedicated to information technology systems, not just body-worn cameras. Kerle said the police department dedicated the first two years of the funding to upgrading their computer-aided dispatch and record-management system, which he said was their first priority with the money.

Rich Curtner of the Alaska Black Caucus shared his discontent with the police chief after the meeting.

“I think this is a good example of the lack of transparency in this whole process,” Curtner said. “That is why it has been so frustrating. If the chief had been telling the public for the last two and a half years what was going on, maybe there wouldn’t be this concern.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Trapper Creek hotel worker charged with murder in fatal stabbing of co-worker
The U.S. Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands in Sept. of...
U.S. Navy destroyers dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian vessels spotted nearby
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Divers were able to locate and secure pieces of the helicopter, which were transported in two...
NTSB releases preliminary investigation into North Slope helicopter crash that killed 4
ANWR
Federal judge rules against state agency to maintain oil and gas lease halt

Latest News

Young paratrooper receives Army Recruiting Ribbon
Young paratrooper receives Army Recruiting Ribbon
APD seeking 'dangerous' man wanted on several warrants
APD seeking 'dangerous' man wanted on several warrants
Spc. Melanie Grace Rivers received the Army Recruiting Ribbon
Young paratrooper receives Army Recruiting Ribbon
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast Aug. 9, 2023