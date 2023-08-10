Anchorage Police Chief lays out timeline for body-worn cameras

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the Anchorage Assembly has yet to approve a contract for police body-worn cameras and surveillance equipment, the Anchorage Police Department said it may not affect the timeline for implementation of the devices.

At a Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday, APD Chief Michael Kerle told Assembly members if the contract is approved later this month, it shouldn’t impact their timeline for implementation. Assembly member Meg Zaletel made a motion to delay taking action on the item until the Aug. 22 Assembly meeting at Tuesday’s meeting.

Kerle said the department would have a slow rollout of 30 body-worn cameras this fall, to confirm that all systems are working correctly and data can be shared. Afterward, they will seek to bring in the rest of the equipment by the end of the year. They seek to have full implementation by the middle of 2024.

Some residents in the meeting expressed frustration with the process of implementing body-worn cameras. Anchorage resident Lincoln Swann pointed to the fact that Anchorage voters approved a special tax levy in 2021 for the police department to purchase body-worn cameras.

Chief Kerle pointed out at the meeting that the special tax levy was dedicated to information technology systems, not just body-worn cameras. Kerle said the police department dedicated the first two years of the funding to upgrading their computer-aided dispatch and record-management system, which he said was their first priority with the money.

Rich Curtner of the Alaska Black Caucus shared his discontent with the police chief after the meeting.

“I think this is a good example of the lack of transparency in this whole process,” Curtner said. “That is why it has been so frustrating. If the chief had been telling the public for the last two and a half years what was going on, maybe there wouldn’t be this concern.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.