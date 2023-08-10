Couple celebrates 43rd anniversary with $25K a year for life lottery prize

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to...
Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A lucky couple celebrated their 43rd anniversary with a prize that will last them a lifetime.

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

After thinking her ticket had matched four of the first five numbers, German told lottery officials she put it in an anniversary card for her husband.

When they rechecked the numbers together, the couple realized all five numbers matched.

German and her husband claimed the prize last week and chose the annuity option. She received the first of 20 annual payments of $25,000, before taxes.

German told lottery officials she won a new car in a raffle on their 38th anniversary, but she first hit the jackpot when she married her husband.

She plans to spend some of the winnings on home improvements.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Divers were able to locate and secure pieces of the helicopter, which were transported in two...
NTSB releases preliminary investigation into North Slope helicopter crash that killed 4
Swickard Chevrolet Buick GMC in Anchorage is one of several auto dealerships accused of false...
State sues Swickard auto group over allegations of false advertisement
Alaska State Troopers badge
Trapper Creek hotel worker charged with murder in fatal stabbing of co-worker
The state says COVID numbers have remained low throughout the summer
CDC reports bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations but Alaska sees case rates remain flat

Latest News

Drone shot
Global conference highlights importance, promise of drone use in Alaska
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
A prisoner receiving medical treatment escaped from a New York City hospital by tying sheets...
Prisoner uses sheets to escape from 5th floor of NYC hospital and hail taxi; he’s still at large