Family, APD searching for Anchorage woman missing since Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Family and the Anchorage Police Department are seeking information about the whereabouts of Saria Barney Hildebrand, a 21-year-old woman who has been living in Anchorage for a little over six months.

Hildebrand was last seen and heard from on Sunday around 10 a.m. near Mockingbird Drive and Alpenhorn Avenue, near the apartment complex where she lives with her husband. According to police, Hildebrand left her apartment to go to work that morning, but left her phone at home — which her family says is abnormal for her — and since then no one has heard from her.

Search and rescue teams, Anchorage police officers, scent hounds, and even a drone was being set up near the apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Hildebrand’s mother Meredith Barney is concerned for her daughter’s safety.

“It’s super abnormal for her to be out of contact at all with people, she is super committed to her job, she’s not struggling with any mental health issues, no substance abuse issues. She’s part of the National Guard so she’s really committed to that, and it’s just super abnormal, I’ve never gone this long without talking to her,” Barney said.

Hildebrand’s mother and her aunt, who both reside in the Lower 48, came up to Alaska to help search for her.

“We did a walk through all the forest between here and there and we walked all around the area and the different paths and all the different ways she could have gone to work at this point,” Barney said.

“We got here yesterday afternoon and we went directly to the police department, you know just helping them and giving them all of the information we have,” Hildebrand’s aunt Brittany Monson said.

Hildebrand’s family and her husband have been posting missing person flyers around their neighborhood in an attempt to locate her. They’ve also posted it online.

“Saria is a person who’s super strong and super loved, and I want her to know that we love he,r and I want her to be safe and I want her obviously to come home to us, we want to know what happened and get as much information as possible,” Monson said.

According to family, Hildebrand is a warm and loving person and was in a good headspace — she did not have any subsistence abuse issues or mental health issues.

Family and friends report 21-year-old Saria Hildebrand has been missing since Aug. 6. (Courtesy of the Barney Family)

“There’s a lot of people showing up in Alaska to look for her because it’s really important that we get some information and that we find her,” Monson said. “We have an army of people coming to help and we’re not going to stop until we get some answers.”

“We need her to come back, find out where she is or what happened to her,” Barney said.

When asked for comment on the case, a spokesperson for Anchorage police said, “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no additional details to release at this time.”

According to APD, Hildebrand was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes. She is 5′8″ tall, approximately 160 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Those with information about Hildebrand are asked to contact APD dispatch at 311 and mention the case number 23-25646.

