Local Alaskans, organizations react to Maui brush fire disaster

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At least six people are dead due to a massive brush fire that swept through multiple communities on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The fires have left thousands of people displaced, as hundreds flock to shelters and many more sleep in their cars.

As emergency responders are able to move into the burned areas, authorities fear that number could rise.

Kelli Oldring, a native Alaskan who has been living in Hawaii for five years, heard the news come in from an employee while she is currently in Kenai visiting family.

“I immediately got on Google and Instagram and just started checking out the news,” Oldring said. “It was devastating. It was really hard to believe what was going on.”

Oldring runs a coffee shop in Hilo, a town located on the island of Hawaii. While the big island was unaffected by the fires on Maui, she knows a number of people that live on Maui that have thankfully checked in since the news broke.

“My first thought was I wish I was there to just, you know, help or check on anybody that needs to be checked on,” Oldring said. “But I don’t know what would be in my control.”

Oldring has a flight booked through Delta Airlines to head back to Hawaii this weekend. As far as she knows the airline has not delayed or canceled the flight.

Alaska Airlines sent the following written statement Wednesday afternoon.

“What we’re seeing in Hawaii is devastating and we’re monitoring the situation closely,” the statement read. “Our main concern is the safety of our employees and guests. In terms of operational impact, we have delayed some flights, but plan on operating our 8 flights to Maui today. We have instituted a flexible travel policy to allow guests to change travel plans. We’re grateful for our employees in Maui and our crewmembers who are helping guests amid the fires.”

Meanwhile, the Alaska Region of the American Red Cross said volunteers are on standby to deploy to Hawaii should the need arise.

