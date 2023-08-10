Patients who do not return Medicaid renewal paperwork are being dropped from rolls

FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State Division of Public Assistance continues to process Medicaid renewals, a procedure that was halted during the pandemic but is now required yearly to make sure recipients are still eligible.

The renewal process began in April. According to the state’s Medicaid Renewal Dashboard that recently went public, as of the end of June the state had processed 5.8% or 13,901 renewals with 240,461 remaining. Of that number, roughly 33% were determined to be eligible to receive Medicaid and about 15% were deemed no longer eligible.

Some of those no longer eligible — nearly 4,000 Alaskans — have lost Medicaid coverage because of ‘procedural disenrollment’. Deb Etheridge, Director of the Alaska Department of Public Assistance, explains that people can be dropped from the rolls if they don’t return their paperwork or if the state can’t contact them at all because it doesn’t have a current address.

Etheridge said those who receive notice that they have been disenrolled because paperwork was not returned will have up to 180 days to provide the paperwork. If they are determined eligible, their Medicaid coverage will be restored.

Patients who’ve been on Medicaid but have had no contact from the Division — such a postcard mailed this spring to alert people to the renewal process — can assume the state doesn’t have their correct address, Etheridge said. In that case, people should go online to the Division of Public Assistance’s webpage to update their contact information with the state.

“That’s really a big campaign for us, is ensuring that individuals have provided the Division of Public Assistance with the most current address that they have,” Etheridge said. “Because we want people to have access to the information, we want people to reapply.”

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Family and Anchorage Police are searching for 21-year-old Saria Hildebrand, who was last seen...
Family, APD searching for Anchorage woman missing since Sunday
Swickard Chevrolet Buick GMC in Anchorage is one of several auto dealerships accused of false...
State sues Swickard auto group over allegations of false advertisement
Divers were able to locate and secure pieces of the helicopter, which were transported in two...
NTSB releases preliminary investigation into North Slope helicopter crash that killed 4
Alaska State Troopers badge
Trapper Creek hotel worker charged with murder in fatal stabbing of co-worker

Latest News

Swickard Chevrolet Buick GMC in Anchorage is one of several auto dealerships accused of false...
State sues Swickard auto group over allegations of false advertisement
Anchorage School District expecting minimal bus driver shortages this year
Anchorage School District expecting minimal bus driver shortages this year
FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Morning FastCast Aug. 10, 2023
Drone shot
Global conference highlights importance, promise of drone use in Alaska