Patients who do not return Medicaid renewal paperwork are being dropped from rolls

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State Division of Public Assistance continues to process Medicaid renewals, a procedure that was halted during the pandemic but is now required yearly to make sure recipients are still eligible.

The renewal process began in April. According to the state’s Medicaid Renewal Dashboard that recently went public, as of the end of June the state had processed 5.8% or 13,901 renewals with 240,461 remaining. Of that number, roughly 33% were determined to be eligible to receive Medicaid and about 15% were deemed no longer eligible.

Some of those no longer eligible — nearly 4,000 Alaskans — have lost Medicaid coverage because of ‘procedural disenrollment’. Deb Etheridge, Director of the Alaska Department of Public Assistance, explains that people can be dropped from the rolls if they don’t return their paperwork or if the state can’t contact them at all because it doesn’t have a current address.

Etheridge said those who receive notice that they have been disenrolled because paperwork was not returned will have up to 180 days to provide the paperwork. If they are determined eligible, their Medicaid coverage will be restored.

Patients who’ve been on Medicaid but have had no contact from the Division — such a postcard mailed this spring to alert people to the renewal process — can assume the state doesn’t have their correct address, Etheridge said. In that case, people should go online to the Division of Public Assistance’s webpage to update their contact information with the state.

“That’s really a big campaign for us, is ensuring that individuals have provided the Division of Public Assistance with the most current address that they have,” Etheridge said. “Because we want people to have access to the information, we want people to reapply.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.