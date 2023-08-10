State sues Swickard auto group over allegations of false advertisement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Attorney General Treg Taylor has filed a lawsuit against one of Alaska’s largest car dealership groups for violating consumer protection laws, according to a press release from the Department of Law.

The suit’s complaint alleges that the Swickard auto dealerships in Palmer and Anchorage “engages in unfair and deceptive advertising practices, including advertising vehicles it does not possess to drive foot traffic to its lots and refuses to honor advertised prices,” which began operation in the state between 2020 and 2022.

The complaint stems from three separate instances — identified by consumers in late 2022 and early 2023 and reviewed by the Alaska Department of Law Consumer Protection Unit — claiming that the Swickard dealerships used tactics of false advertisement. An investigation resulted in Swickard “claiming that two false advertisements were published unintentionally and that the third advertisement was accurate, but that a single, overzealous salesperson refused to honor it.”

But an undercover investigation of the Consumer Protection Unit found that Swickard “regularly engages in unfair and deceptive business practices” — including listing cars on their website that are not in their lots, not locally available, and that the dealership does not intend to stock. The Department of Law alleges “Swickard posts these false advertisements to its website for the purpose of bringing customers onto the lot, then selling those customers a different model at a price well above the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price — a classic bait-and-switch tactic.”

The investigation also found that Swickard dealerships advertise vehicles at or below the manufacturer’s suggested retail price but refused to honor that price at the point of sale. Employees would tell prospective buyers that they would not be allowed to complete the sale without the purchase of dealer add-ons — such as extended warranties, exterior ceramic coating, or door guards — that weren’t disclosed in the advertisement. According to the complaint, employees of the dealerships have complained to the dealership about the unfair practices but no changes have been made.

The complaint seeks penalties of $25,000 for each incident found to be in violation of Alaska’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act, as well as an injunction to halt the deceptive practices.

“Buying a car is already a stressful process and an important decision for consumers,” Taylor said. “We will not allow car dealerships to engage in illegal advertising and sales practices that make purchasing a car even more difficult for consumers. Nor will we allow unscrupulous dealerships to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors.”

The following dealerships are part of the Swickard group:

Mercedes-Benz of Anchorage

Mercedes Benz of Anchorage

Swickard Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Anchorage

Swickard Buick GMC of Anchorage

Swickard Cadillac of Anchorage

Swickard Buick GMC of Anchorage

Swickard Cadillac of Anchorage

Swickard Chevrolet Buick GMC of Anchorage

Porsche Anchorage

Audi Anchorage

Swickard Volkswagen of Anchorage

Swickard Buick GMC of Palmer

Swickard GMC of Palmer

The entire complaint can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.