Survival ‘unlikely’ in Denali aircraft crash, National Park Service says

By Shannon Cole
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Air National Guard officials have located the wreckage of an overdue aircraft in Denali National Park and Preserves, the National Park Service reports.

According to a press release from the NPS, a search was initiated using coordinates from a personal locator beacon believed to be used by the pilot of the aircraft.

Officials have not confirmed the type of plane involved, but an NTSB social media post indicated the agency is “investigating the Aug. 9 crash of a Piper PA-18 airplane near Skwentna, Alaska.”

The pilot’s identity has not been released, and it is unknown if the pilot was alone at the time of the crash or if they were carrying passengers.

The Alaska National Guard’s Rescue Coordination Center dispatched another aircraft to search for the missing one on Wednesday night, but it was forced to return due to weather conditions.

On Thursday morning, another Guard aircraft was sent to search the area, and military personnel were able to locate the wreckage of the overdue aircraft in a ravine in part of Denali National Park’s southwest preserve but were unable to land due to the steep terrain at the crash.

Search and rescue teams determined at the site that the “survivability of the crash was unlikely.”

Rangers from Denali National Park and Preserve and the National Transportation Safety Board will again attempt to reach the site of the wreckage on Friday.

