Interior Alaska struggling with unhealthy air quality as rain showers hit Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Recent rain is helping moderate some fire activity through Interior Alaska, where no new fires have started in the last 24 hours.

Sixteen fires remain staffed throughout the state, with over 255,000 acres that have burned so far this year. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions continue to expand through the Interior, with a little over 15% of the state experiencing such conditions. A sliver of the Interior is also under a moderate drought, which combined with thunderstorm activity could spark additional wildfires.

Smoke from the wildfires continues to build through the Interior, where a dense smoke advisory remains in place. The smoke is leading to very poor visibility and unhealthy air quality. For workers who need to be outside for most of the day, it’s advised that you take the necessary precautions to protect your health. Little improvement in the smoky skies is expected through the close of this week.

Further south into Southcentral Alaska, widespread rain has been impacting the region. Talkeetna has already seen upwards of half an inch of rain since midnight, with scattered to periodic rain showers sticking around through the day. While we’ll see some dry time for our Thursday, temperatures will stay on the cooler side as overcast skies blanket the region. The heaviest rain through the remainder of the day will stay near the coast, where Whittier and Portage Valley could see upwards of an inch of rain or higher.

There is some good news as we dry out through the evening: the dryout will lead to some clearer skies into Friday and some sunshine. Highs will rebound back into the mid to upper 60s Friday, paving the way for a beautiful afternoon. While there is an outside chance we could see some showers for our Friday, the better opportunity for rain comes Saturday as a strong storm moves into the Gulf of Alaska.

Heavy rain and winds can be expected from coastal regions of Southcentral and Kodiak Island starting overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This system will also impact Southeast Alaska, where many areas could see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with some isolated heavier amounts. Winds will also be an issue for Saturday as the storm moves into the Gulf of Alaska. With the heavy rain expected to impact the Panhandle, it’s an important reminder to stay away from the banks of the Mendenhall River, as the recent historic flooding is still leading to unstable banks.

Have a safe and happy Thursday!

