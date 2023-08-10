University of Alaska, grad students move step closer to union agreement

FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new union representing graduate student employees with the University of Alaska is one step closer to becoming reality.

Representatives with the university and the Alaska Graduate Workers Association — which is part of the United Auto Workers — signed a settlement agreement Wednesday that defines those eligible to be part of a new graduate student employee union, which would include a bargaining team of grad students and a union election this fall.

According to the AGWA-UAW, student representatives filed for union authorization cards in February with the Alaska Labor Relations Agency, and by March had picked up enough interest — 30% “showing of interest” count — to continue negotiations.

UA officials said that over two days of mediation, the ALRA decided to side with the university and not to include undergraduate students and staff employees at the bargaining table.

The next step, according to the graduate workers association, is for the student employees to vote to confirm a majority choice to form a union.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Family and Anchorage Police are searching for 21-year-old Saria Hildebrand, who was last seen...
Family, APD searching for Anchorage woman missing since Sunday
Swickard Chevrolet Buick GMC in Anchorage is one of several auto dealerships accused of false...
State sues Swickard auto group over allegations of false advertisement
Divers were able to locate and secure pieces of the helicopter, which were transported in two...
NTSB releases preliminary investigation into North Slope helicopter crash that killed 4
Alaska State Troopers badge
Trapper Creek hotel worker charged with murder in fatal stabbing of co-worker

Latest News

Swickard Chevrolet Buick GMC in Anchorage is one of several auto dealerships accused of false...
State sues Swickard auto group over allegations of false advertisement
The Division of Public Assistance has begun dropping people from the Medicaid rolls as it works...
Patients who do not return Medicaid renewal paperwork are being dropped from rolls
Anchorage School District expecting minimal bus driver shortages this year
Anchorage School District expecting minimal bus driver shortages this year
FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Morning FastCast Aug. 10, 2023