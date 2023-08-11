Anchorage mom shares tips on back-to-school planning and organizing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Back to school means getting back into a routine — waking up, picking out clothes, packing lunches, gathering school supplies, and more.

It’s easy to feel a bit overwhelmed, but Mariah Alexander, a lifestyle content creator and mom of three kids ages 9, 4, and 14 months old, said keeping it simple and planning ahead of time helps make the transition smoother.

For her, back-to-school shopping starts in July.

“I start with just getting clothes here and there,” she said. “If I see something on sale, I pick it up. Then I also go on Amazon and I pick up different things that I see on sale.”

She also tries to involve her kids as much as possible, starting with her oldest daughter.

“I used to make her lunch, but I noticed that she enjoys making her own lunch, and so we do it the night before,” Alexander said.

When it comes to the morning routine, Alexander said it’s a bit different each year, but her biggest tip to parents is to involve kids in picking out their clothes during the weekend.

“The weekday is going to be a lot less stressful and also making the lunches the night before — it helps with a seamless morning transition to school,” she explained.

In the end, she said parents should just start early and do their best when it comes to getting ready for the return to school.

“Just be okay with things not going according to plan because that’s life and that’s being a parent,” Alexander said.

