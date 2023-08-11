Family celebrates life of woman with Alaska roots shot, killed last month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Family, friends and members of the community gathered Thursday night for ceremony to remember Ayanna Morgan and celebrate what would have been her twenty-second birthday.

A beautiful ceremony was held where guests wore red — Morgan’s favorite color — blew bubbles, and released balloons as a way to celebrate the young woman who died suddenly last month. Morgan’s aunt Toya Brown, who resides in Anchorage, spoke highly of her niece and all the things she accomplished in her life.

“We’re going to honor her by remembering how lively she was, and how beautiful of a spirit she was, and how kind and caring she was and compassionate for other people — how she loved children, animals — and we’re just going to honor her memory with all of the wonderful times we’ve had with her in her 21 years on this earth,” Brown said.

Morgan, who was 21 years old, was a Western Kentucky University student in Bowling Green, but she grew up in Anchorage. Her family says she was big part of the community, and the Sankofa Dance Organization.

“Ayanna was a very beautiful soul. She was very head strong and driven, she was very determined to be a positive light in the world. She was going to be approaching her last year at Western Kentucky University to be a veterinarian, she was an honor student, she played basketball in high school — it was her life, she loved sports, very athletic, she grew up dancing so she’s always been a very active young lady,” Brown said.

Reports from Kentucky law enforcement indicate Morgan was physically assaulted and shot at the muse apartment complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky on July 23. The motive for the violence is still unknown to the family.

“She was in this world and actively trying to be a better person, regardless what happened in her surroundings,” Brown said. “We really don’t have the details to understand what initiated this attack and it is so devastating, and so hard — it’s so hard to know someone you loved so passionately and so much ended their life in that manner.”

Morgan’s family in Alaska is now speaking out about her death in the hopes it might encourage those with information to come forward. They also hope to spread awareness about gun violence.

Thursday’s celebration of Morgan’s life was held in three states to show the extension of love Ayanna spread to various places she lived.

“We’re doing it across three states — across Kentucky, Georgia and Alaska — because not only do we want to remember the light that was her life and celebrate her life. But we also want to bring awareness to ending gun violence, because I just strongly feel like this is happening way too often in our society,” Brown said.

Since her death, family says even strangers have come forward to share stories of Morgan’s life and the way she impacted people.

“You never really realize the impact of one life, and it’s so hard because ... it’s beautiful to hear those stories, but it’s devastating because she no longer here, and she’s no longer able to shine her light physically. She will always shine her light in our hearts and always be a part of us, but the devastation of knowing how this happened and how this ended for her,” said Brown.

One person has come forward and has been arrested, and persons of interest have been identified, but the family and law enforcement are still seeking more information about what happened to Morgan on July 23. Her family, now heartbroken and devastated by Morgan’s death, want justice.

Those information about Ayanna Morgan’s death are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-842-CLUE.

When asked what she would say to her niece, Brown’s response was emotional.

“Ayanna boo, I love you, and I’m so proud of you. You were such a beautiful person and you did wonderful things and people remember you — and people remember your beautiful, beautiful smile,” Brown said.

A GoFundMe has been established to ease the sudden financial burden on Morgan’s family.

