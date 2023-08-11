Fishing Report: Alaska Wild Salmon Day, plus the debut of ‘Fish Frames’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2016, Gov. Bill Walker signed House Bill 128 into law establishing August 10 of each year as Alaska Wild Salmon Day.

And while the day is celebrated once a year, it truly is a lifestyle for many Alaskans.

Salmon is synonymous with the state, from the fresh Alaskan waters to our plate. There are sockeye and silvers, a plentiful supply of pinks, chunky chums and the colossal king salmon, also known as Chinook.

No matter where or how you snag a salmon, the flavorful fish are an integral part of Alaska’s economy, ecosystem and culture — which is why Wild Salmon Day has received special designation. Rick Green, the special assistant to the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, thinks it’s a perfect fit for the state.

“When Alaska Wild Salmon Day was introduced in 2016, it just seemed natural, it just seemed like it should have always been. I’m glad they did it, and it does recognize something that’s interwoven through the fabric of all Alaskan’s lives,” Green said.

For most deep-rooted Alaskans, salmon are significant for subsistence living and have filled freezers and underground ice cellars for generations.

From an economic standpoint, some see salmon as just dollar signs with gills.

“The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute says that the Alaska seafood business, of which salmon is a huge part of it, is a $15 billion activity to the economy, and it provides over 100,000 jobs,” Green said.

Meanwhile, local anglers have some of the easiest access with salmon fishing just a short drive away, while out-of-state visitors travel thousands of miles specifically for the salmon.

“Sport fishing in Alaska is world-renowned ... and the people coming up here to fish have grown year after year after year — and our abundant sockeye and all our marine life, but the salmon specifically are right center of that draw,” Green said.

There are many ways to enjoy salmon without feeling guilty — whether grilled, baked, smoked, dried or in a spread, it is loaded with protein, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin b12.

In honor of Alaska Wild Salmon Day, check out the photos you submitted to Fish Frames — our gallery of your finest fishing photos.

