Juneau couple loses home to Mendenhall River flood just days after moving in

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mendenhall River tore away the soil of its banks following a record-breaking glacial outburst that caused flood waters to rip through Juneau on August 5. At least two houses fell into the raging waters below after the ground underneath was eroded.

One of the houses belonged to school teacher Elizabeth Wilkins and her partner Tom Schwartz, who had just moved in.

That whole situation, Wilkins recalls, happened quickly.

“It was I guess, ‘where is the cat Leo’ and ‘oh great, we’re going to be homeless’,” Wilkins said. “That was the big thought.”

For six months the school teachers had scavenged the Juneau housing market looking for a place to call home. Last Thursday, the couple officially moved into their new home with their three year old cat called Leo before quickly heading off to Bend, Ore. for a vacation.

“We were with our friends,” Wilkins said. “We just finished mountain biking, getting one last trip before school started. And so my friend Darcy, who we’re staying with right now, came over to feed the cat Leo. And she called and she said, ‘the river is up to the house and it’s being eroded right now.’”

That’s when Wilkins first learned her house — located around 120 feet from the river bank — was in jeopardy. She had to listen as her friend described watching the trees fall into the water next to the couple’s home.

“Tom, he could hear what we were talking about and he was just like, that’s not possible,” Wilkins said. “You know, we lived so far away from the river.”

The couple’s home was one of two houses that crumbled into the water.

Right now, Leo the cat is still unaccounted for — but Wilkins said a neighbor Saturday evening did see the cat running away. Wilkins remains hopeful that Leo is just on an adventure.

“I think our cat is actually hiding somewhere and he’s probably fine,” Wilkins said. “He’s actually like a really special cat.”

Leo embodies what it means to be an Alaskan, but in cat form. He even goes on hikes in summer and out on the skating pond in summer.

“He’s pretty savvy with animals. Like he’s not afraid of bears. He is definitely very outdoorsy,” Wilkins said. Right now the couple is leaving food out for the cats and hoping for the best.

But housing still remains a concern — especially with the school year approaching.

“It’s unaffordable for teachers in a lot of places,” Wilkins said. “It’s a real issue here. We have had a teacher shortage in Juneau, Anchorage, everywhere else because it’s hard to live here.”

Despite the trauma of losing their home, Wilkins continues to have a smile on her face and remains thankful for those in the Juneau community.

“Our community is like, really special,” Wilkins said. “We’re taking over our friends house right now. Everyone’s been very lovely, in a way I can’t imagine that would happen anywhere else.”

