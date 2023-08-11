Listeria outbreak may be linked to recalled ice cream cups, FDA says

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.
Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.(Food and Drug Administration)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said a multi-state listeria outbreak may be connected to certain recalled ice cream cups.

Two people have recently been hospitalized from the bacteria, according to officials.

An unopened container of Soft Serve on the Go Cups ice cream from one of those patients’ freezers tested positive for the bacteria.

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.

The products were sold throughout 19 states and Washington, D.C. in grocery stores, convenience markets, and Canteens vending locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and Anchorage Police are searching for 21-year-old Saria Hildebrand, who was last seen...
Family, APD searching for Anchorage woman missing since Sunday
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
State sues Swickard auto group over allegations of false advertisement
State sues Swickard auto group over allegations of false advertisement
Divers were able to locate and secure pieces of the helicopter, which were transported in two...
NTSB releases preliminary investigation into North Slope helicopter crash that killed 4
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues

Latest News

College student Ayanna Morgan was killed outside of her apartment in July of 2023. Family...
Family celebrates life of woman with Alaska roots shot, killed last month
Family celebrates life of woman with Alaska roots shot, killed last month
Family celebrates life of woman with Alaska roots shot, killed last month
It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
A mother in Wisconsin is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly starving her five children.
5 malnourished children found in basement, prosecutors say; mother charged with neglect