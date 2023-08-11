Municipality addresses concerns over homeless encampment fires

By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fires at homeless encampments are a frequent occurrence and the spread of them is becoming more diverse, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

Anchorage Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said the fire department gets five or more calls for service at homeless camps each day, and some days it can get up to 15 or 20. Some of those calls relate to fires.

A little less than two weeks ago four fires broke out at a homeless camp on East Third Avenue and Ingra Street in under 30 hours.

Boyd said some of the fires at the homeless camps are associated with cooking or people trying to stay warm. However, he said the majority of the fires are illegal.

He said Anchorage municipal code cites the building of fires on public land as illegal, with exceptions such as areas designated by MOA Parks & Recreation for such use — typically a contained fire pit associated with a campground or park pavilion.

The assistant chief said fire crews do try to educate people on the law regarding burning on public land when responding to an incident.

“Anytime we engage with folks we try to educate before we alienate them by ordering them to do something different,” Boyd said. “We educate them on why we’re there, what the concerns are where they are at, and ask that they abide by the rules in place that were put there for their safety. Again due to our workload and our staffing we are not able to engage with these folks in the field very frequently, unless we have been called to a concern.”

However, the director of Anchorage Parks and Recreation said the municipality can’t compel people at homeless encampments on public land to move.

“A court case called Martin v. Boise has set precedent that doesn’t allow us to abate camps, prohibited camps on public land, unless we have adequate shelter space for those that are camping there,” said Mike Braniff, director of Anchorage Parks and Recreation.

Boyd said his department is not aware of criminal charges being filed against anyone associated with a fire at a homeless encampment.

He said the majority of the fires have been small and isolated, but there is still concern one could get out of control due to the flammable objects surrounding the fires, like tents and sleeping bags.

