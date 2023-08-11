NOAA seeks public’s help on Stellar sea lion killings in Copper River Delta

By Carly Schreck
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seeking the public’s help in determining why a large number of Steller sea lions were found killed in the Copper River Delta.

Biologists with NOAA Fisheries Alaska region have been conducting survey work in the area since mid-May and have so far found 22 Stellar sea lions and one harbor seal dead. Necropsies performed on the animals have shown gunshot wounds and other human interactions as the cause.

Both species are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, meaning shooting them is against the law for anyone not harvesting for Alaska Native subsistence or handicraft. Additionally, Steller sea lions are further protected under the Endangered Species Act — which prohibits harassing, harming, or killing animals listed — since 1990.

Sadie Wright, a protected resources biologist for NOAA’s Alaska region, said it was a disappointing discovery.

“This distinct population segment is not out of the woods, so we were certainly saddened and concerned by this number of dead sea lions,” Wright said. “We typically hear from subsistence harvesters if they’re concerned that we might find a struck and lost animal in the area, and we haven’t heard from anybody along those lines. Also, 22 is a lot.”

Wright said many of the sea lions killed were typically bigger than what subsistence harvesters normally take.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help and is offering an award amount of up to $20,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964.

NOAA also asks that the public report dead, stranded or injured marine mammals through its Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 877-925-7773.

