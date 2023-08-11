Police activity at homeless camp near Third Avenue and Ingra Street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large police presence at Third Avenue and Ingra Street attracted attention in Downtown Anchorage on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of Anchorage Police officers could be found at the homeless camp, where around 20 police cruisers were also parked. Officers could be seen speaking to campers staying at the campsite, and heavy equipment including tow trucks could be seen moving or removing items from the grounds.

Some campers were observed being placed into handcuffs, and others were being pursued on foot by APD. One police office was sprayed with mace or bear spray.

According to APD, the officers are “conducting crime enforcement” in the area.

The department did not provide any additional information about the reason for the police presence or if the camp is being abated.

This is a developing story.

