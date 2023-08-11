Police arrest husband of Anchorage woman missing for 5 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after his wife’s body was found amidst a days-long search in Anchorage.

The Anchorage Police Department said Friday morning that Zarrius Hildabrand was arrested and placed in custody at the Anchorage Jail on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as tampering with evidence, in a case that is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officials with the department said the body of 21-year-old Saria Hildabrand was found, leading to her husband’s arrest. Saria Hildabrand, who has been living in Anchorage with Zarrius for roughly six months, has been missing since Sunday morning, according to her family.

Her family said Hildabrand was last seen and heard from on Sunday around 10 a.m. near her Campbell Park apartment complex, where she lived with her husband.

According to police, Hildabrand left her apartment to go to work that morning, but left her phone at home, which her family says is abnormal for her.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

