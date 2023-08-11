Strong storm moves into the Gulf of Alaska this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is fairly calm across Southcentral Alaska this morning, as some sunshine will greet us through the day.

While we largely stay on the dry side for Friday, there’s an outside chance for some showers into the afternoon and evening hours. Those in the Mat-Su may even see a slight chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs today for many across Southcentral will warm into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Hopefully, you get outside and soak up the beautiful weather for this Friday as widespread rain and winds make a return to the coast starting in the overnight hours. This comes as a strong storm moves into the Gulf of Alaska, leading to heavy rain and winds in excess of 45 mph. No weather alerts have been issued for Southcentral to Southeast Alaska, but it would not be surprising if we see a flood watch issued for parts of the Panhandle later today. This comes as many areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some strong winds expected into Saturday.

While most of the rain this weekend will stay confined to coastal regions, further inland through Anchorage and into the Valley, we’ll see periodic rain showers. We’ll still see several hours of rain for inland locations, but it will likely amount to less than a quarter of an inch, with max winds likely upwards of 30 mph. There’s an outside chance we could see some strong winds in the higher elevations, but again most of the winds will stay near the coast.

Rain will continue into our Sunday, with most of next week providing a decent opportunity of seeing rain in the forecast.

Looking at our temperatures, today may be the last day we make a run at 70 degrees. The upcoming weather pattern favors a cloudier and wetter pattern which will limit just how warm we get. Most of next week will likely stay in the low- to mid-60s.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

