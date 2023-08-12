Anchorage Parks and Recreation continue spruce bark beetle mitigation efforts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department are continuing their fight against a little insect that is killing thousands of trees — and creating fuel for wildfires.

The department manages more than 11,000 acres of park land, and its director Mike Braniff said thousands of those acres are being impacted by the spruce bark beetle.

According to Braniff, Anchorage first started to see the first signs of spruce bark beetle and dead trees around 2016 and 2017, and by 2020, the beetles had produced hundreds of dead trees across the municipality.

Braniff said one of the major concerns with the spruce bark beetle is wildfire risk, and that in the past four or five years Parks and Recreation lands have had two significant fires — one covering 26 acres, and one in 2022 damaging 13 acres, with dead spruce trees sustaining the fire.

Since 2020, the Municipality of Anchorage has received about $6 million in federal dollars to remove trees as a result of the spruce bark beetle. Braniff said the funds have allowed them to expand the number of crew members removing dead tree from just five to a crew of 50.

He said so far this year, crews have removed 2,000 dead trees, but the beetle’s level of production may dip next year.

Even if they do decline in numbers, the work to remediate their damage will continue — but funding may not. Braniff said the federal COVID relief funds they received is starting to dry up.

“We hope to continue next year, we’ll have at least municipal crews out. We would like to have the level of funding that would keep our contractors working as well,” Braniff said.

Braniff said the spruce bark beetle population is still at an above-average level, but thankfully it is starting to come down pretty rapidly.

