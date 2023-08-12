Anchorage police investigating homicide near Schodde Street

Afternoon Fastcast for August 11, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Mountain View neighborhood after reports of a shooting near Schodde Street and Tarwater Avenue were made on Friday afternoon.

According to police, an initial report was made at 3:47 p.m. of two victims, a male and female, who were outside. Both were taken to nearby hospitals by medics from the Anchorage Fire Department.

The female victim was later declared deceased, and the condition of the male victim is unknown.

Additional information has been requested from the Anchorage Police Department

APD temporarily closed Schodde Street between Thompson and Tarwater Avenues.

Those with any information about the incident — including surveillance footage — are encouraged to contact APD dispatch at 3-1-1, or 907-786-8900 in reference to case 23-25932.

This is a developing story.

