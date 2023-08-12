Crews continue to battle wildfires burning in Interior

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As multiple wildfires continue to burn in Interior Alaska, the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection is getting additional help from its valley-based hotshots.

The Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew has returned from their second weeks-long deployment in Canada, where it’s been a record-breaking year for the country in terms of wildfires.

A damp start to the summer months across the state lent a chance to send Alaska-based crews to fire-ravaged areas outside of the state, but an unseasonably dry August led to a number of lightning-caused fires to erupt in the Fairbanks North Star and Denali boroughs.

According to the deputy director for the division, Norm McDonald, the Interior saw three days of heavy lightning with almost 20,000 strikes.

“It’s been a really busy three weeks trying to catch up with that and make sure we got people in the right fires, right place, right time with the resources we have,” McDonald said.

Currently, there are 944 firefighting personnel assigned to various fires that have been threatening homes, structures, and even the Alaska Pipeline. Even though the proximity of the fires to communities is a cause for concern, the amount of acreage burned in the state sits relatively low — at 274,269 acres — when compared to past years.

To date, a total of three structures have been lost to the fires. One residence and an outbuilding were destroyed in the Teklankika River Fire during the initial attack phase, while an additional residence burned down in the Birch Creek Fire. Both fires are within the grouping known as the Anderson Complex.

Kris Baumgartner, the superintendent of Pioneer Peak Hotshots, said the crew returned from Canada on Monday evening and is set to drive to Fairbanks Saturday morning to work the Lost Horse Creek fire.

“Fire growth has slowed quite a bit, the weather has moderated a little bit — it’s been pretty smoky and inverted which is bad for aircraft, you can’t fly your aircraft — but it also doesn’t allow for much fire growth either, so I know they’ve had a chance to sort of catch their breath these last few days,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner said it’s always difficult to be out of the state when wildfires start at home, but he knows that other interagency crews will come up to assist just as Pioneer Peak does for other regions.

“When we send people to Canada or the lower 48, they’re sending people our way as well,” Baumgartner said. “Canada sent what they had — as far as aircraft and any help they could send as well — and they were willing to scoot us back home as quickly as possible, you know, so it’s a group effort.”

Currently, three Canadian air tankers are sitting on the tarmac of the Palmer Airport to assist in suppression efforts should another fire ignite with so many resources deployed to the interior.

McDonald anticipates that crews will remain on the fires at least through the end of August, as warmer and drier conditions are expected to return next week. He commends residents for taking proper fire safety precautions to keep the number of human-caused fires down this year.

“We’ve had very few human-caused fires over this last couple of weeks and I think people — they see the smoke in the air, they know it’s dry, and there’s been some wind — so they’ve been very cooperative in helping out with that end of it,” McDonald said.

For full information on the status of the wildfires burning in the state, as well as current evacuation orders in effect, visit the Alaska Wildland Fire Information website.

