Heavy rain hits southern Alaska coast this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A moisture-rich system is moving through the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain to parts of the Prince William Sound, the north Gulf Coast and throughout the Panhandle. Rain moves into Kodiak Friday night but should be gone by Saturday afternoon. The rain picks up mid-morning for the southern part of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. Rain plows into Southeast Saturday into Sunday. Seward and Homer will likely see more than 1.5 inches of rain, while Cordova could see more than 3.6 inches and Whittier could receive more than 5.3 inches of rain.

In Southeast, totals could reach above 4 inches of rain around Petersburg with more than 3.5 inches of rain likely around Juneau. These totals through Sunday about noon. Along with the rain, some parts of Southeast will see increased winds with Yakutat looking at easterly wind gusts to 40 mph and Haines could see winds out of the southeast to 40 mph.

The heavy rain isn’t expected to reach Anchorage though some showers are possible. The best chance to see a few showers will be on Sunday in Anchorage and the Mat-Su.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.