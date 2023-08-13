Landslide in downtown Juneau

FastCast digital headlines for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Emergency crews are working to contact impacted homeowners, and immediate neighbors, after a landslide was reported Saturday in downtown Juneau.

This, one week from the day flooding from a record-breaking glacial outburst destroyed homes along the banks of the Mendenhall River in Juneau. The City and Borough of Juneau is asking the public to stay away from the landslide area to allow first responders to work smoothly.

“If you live in a high-slope area with increased landslide risk, please be aware that landslide risk is elevated due to the ongoing rain event and you may consider making alternative housing plans and/or preparing a go-bag in case of a need to evacuate,” Meredith Thatcher, City and Borough of Juneau public information officer, said in an email.

Officials are encouraging anyone in an emergency to to call 911 immediately.

