Tyler Norman, sought by APD on assault charges, remanded to APD

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man wanted by Anchorage Police on several warrants surrendered himself at the Anchorage Correctional Facility on Friday evening, ending the search for the person APD called “dangerous”.

Tyler Norman, 29, was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

Norman was wanted in connection to reports of a stabbing and kidnapping that occurred on Aug. 7.

According to Anchorage Police, Norman forced his way into a residence where an adult man and an adult woman were present, both of whom were acquainted with Norman. An altercation ensued, and Norman reportedly stabbed the man at the residence before forcing the woman into his car to leave the scene. The woman managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle while it was in motion, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say Norman returned to the same residence two days later, forced his way in once again, and threatened a different man. Police were notified, but they say Norman fled before they arrived.

Anchorage Police then issued a felony arrest warrant on charges of kidnapping, third-degree assault, third-degree assault with a weapon, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and first-degree burglary.

Additionally, Norman faced misdemeanor charges including two counts of fourth-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Defense attorney Rex Butler, who says his kids grew up with Norman, said that the public only knows part of the story.

“Right now Tyler is suffering from a knife wound that was inflicted by these people, and you know they kind of turned the table on him and made it sound like he was the one with the knife and he was doing whatever they claimed he was doing — which made the public look at him like public enemy number one, which is not true,” Butler said.

According to Butler, a nurse has evaluated Norman’s injury and found that his knife wound may become septic and recommended immediate medical treatment.

“The main thing is, he’s decided to come in and face these charges. That’s what’s important -- they made it sound like he was some kind of fugitive, and he was dangerous, don’t approach him. You know, those are the kind of things that can get a person shot and killed,” Butler said.

According to Butler, the surrender was done in the interest of protecting Norman’s safety.

“Mr. Norman, he saw the coverage on the news. And of course, one of his fears was that he could end up like a number of Black men in America shot and killed when it’s not necessary. So rather than call police to come and pick him up from his home or something of that nature, we decided to do it this was so they’re no fear with anyone.”

Norman limped out of the rear seat of a blue SUV and was remanded without incident to a lone police officer outside of the Anchorage Correctional Center. He could be heard grunting in pain as he lowered his large 6′2″ frame into the back of an APD police cruiser.

“The main thing is, he voluntarily turned himself in and submitted to the courts so this situation can be properly adjudicated. So hopefully the general public won’t look at the initial news and start to judge him,” Butler said.

