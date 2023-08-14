2 injured in Anchorage shootings hours apart; neither victim saw shooter

Morning FastCast Aug. 14, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating after two people were shot Sunday night just hours apart in the Northeast and Russian Jack Park neighborhoods, according to a news release from Anchorage police.

The first shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. at Creekside Park. Police said a woman was walking in the area when she was shot in the upper body.

Police began searching for the shooter using a K-9 team and a drone and searched until around 2 a.m. They were unable to locate the shooter.

At 11:37 p.m., a shooting was reported about a mile and a half away on Pine Street near Russian Jack Springs Park. A man was walking along Pine Street when he was shot in the lower body, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. In both cases, police said the victims did not see the shooter.

Police do not know if both cases involved the same shooter or if the shootings are connected in any way.

