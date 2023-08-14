ASD is getting set for late start Mondays — what parents need to know

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is implementing delayed start times on Mondays for Anchorage students this school year. Beginning Monday, Aug. 21, all district schools will begin one hour later. High schools will begin at 8:30 a.m., middle schools at 9:15 a.m. and elementary schools at 10 a.m.

The change will allow teachers to meet with each other once a week in what are called PLC’s, professional learning communities. Julie Erdmann, an elementary education director with the district, said the meetings will allow teachers to look at data from individual students and discuss strategies to improve math and reading scores, as well as compare what is and isn’t working in their classrooms.

For parents, the Monday schedule may mean some adjustments in childcare.

Busses will pick up students one hour later on those days although the school day will end at the regular time; the afternoon bus schedule will remain the same. Erdmann said parents who can’t make other arrangements will be able to drop their children off at school at the normal times on Mondays, or even 20 minutes early, which is currently allowed.

Erdmann said every school has a plan on how they will supervise students for the hour before school starts, many of which involve doing computer work. She said before-school elementary programs like YMCA and Campfire will open at the normal time and have agreed to run their programs through 10 a.m. on Mondays.

The district website has information for families on how the Monday schedule will work. Erdmann encouraged parents with questions to contact their school’s office, saying the district wants to work with families, especially if they have challenges with the new schedule.

