Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saria Hildabrand, right, was reported missing Aug. 6 in Anchorage.
Details emerge in arrest of husband related to Anchorage woman’s death
The crash site of a Piper PA-18 aircraft is seen at the bottom of a steep ravine on the Yentna...
Officials identify pilot, passenger who died in Denali Park plane crash
Police lights generic
Anchorage police make arrest in homicide near Schodde Street
Emergency crews are working to contact impacted homeowners, and immediate neighbors, after a...
Landslide in downtown Juneau
A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii...
Governor says death toll from Hawaii wildfires stands at 89; warns fatalities ‘will continue to rise’

Latest News

Tyler Norman, sought by APD on assault charges, remanded to APD
Tyler Norman, sought by APD on assault charges, remanded to APD
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane
South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.
South Carolina senator, longtime Democratic lawmaker John Scott dies at 69