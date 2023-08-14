Pilot, passenger killed after plane crashes into lake

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – The pilot and passenger of a small aircraft died after crashing into a lake Sunday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

According to troopers, a single-engine airplane hit powerlines and crashed into Lake Hickory shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m.

Both the pilot and passenger died at the scene, troopers said.

They were later identified by the highway patrol as pilot Jeffrey Jay Cooley, 63, of Granite Falls, and passenger Brian Frank Miller, 49, of Hickory.

“Jeff was a very experienced pilot, a very capable pilot, and I have no doubt he was doing whatever he could do until the very end,” fellow pilot and friend Joe Brannock said.

Brannock said he believes the crash was caused by a medical or mechanical issue because the pilot flew around the lake several times before and was familiar with it.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saria Hildabrand, right, was reported missing Aug. 6 in Anchorage.
Details emerge in arrest of husband related to Anchorage woman’s death
Emergency crews are working to contact impacted homeowners, and immediate neighbors, after a...
Landslide in downtown Juneau
The crash site of a Piper PA-18 aircraft is seen at the bottom of a steep ravine on the Yentna...
Officials identify pilot, passenger who died in Denali Park plane crash
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Tyler Norman, sought by APD on assault charges, remanded to APD
Police lights generic
Anchorage police make arrest in homicide near Schodde Street

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks to his vehicle after...
Judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, won’t step aside
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men