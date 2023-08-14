Wet weather sticks around through the middle of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inland areas stayed fairly dry throughout the weekend, with just breezy conditions and passing showers. The same can’t be said for the coast, which was inundated with heavy rain and gusty winds at times. While many locations are waking up to fairly dry conditions this morning, isolated to scattered showers will stick around through the day.

Per usual, we’ll see a better opportunity for rain through Prince William Sound, as a low moves into the northeast Gulf of Alaska. This will shift the bulk of the precipitation into Southeast throughout the afternoon and evening hours, with upwards of an inch of rain through the Southern Inner Channels. While rain could be heavy at times for Southeast, we’ll see significantly less rain through the middle of the week, than many areas saw through the weekend. With ongoing rain, landslides are possible with some minor areas of flooding. You’ll want to make sure you stay away from the banks of the Mendenhall River as they continue to remain unstable.

Through Southcentral today, just passing showers can be expected. Highs today will warm into the mid to upper 60s inland, while coastal regions flirt with the lower 60s amidst rain showers. It’s possible that from Seward through Prince William Sound, we could see anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall.

There’s growing confidence that we’ll see a better shot for rain for all of Southcentral by Tuesday evening. This comes as an area of low pressure just south of the Aleutians builds into the Gulf of Alaska. As it does, we’ll see the onset of rain for Kodiak as early as mid-morning and early afternoon, with rain building northward through the evening.

We can expect to see several hours of rain Tuesday evening through Wednesday, with inland locations seeing anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch of rain. While it will be nothing like the coast, the rain could persist for several hours before tapering off into the afternoon hours across the region.

Looking beyond Wednesday, the latter half of the work week will usher in sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. The first day of school for Anchorage is Thursday, with a high of 66 expected.

Have a marvelous Monday!

