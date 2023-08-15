Anchorage Health Department and Assembly tackle housing insecurity issues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly and Health Department are discussing ways to tackle the municipality’s ongoing issue with housing insecurity, and how to best allocate federal dollars to deal with the problem.

Conversations at Monday’s work session surrounded the municipality’s 2023 Action Plan and 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding. Every year the municipality gets a few million dollars to address housing and community development from HUD.

Jedediah Drolet, the community systems program manager for Anchorage Health Department, said the municipality’s projects have to meet certain requirements of the different HUD grants.

“We need to list the projects that we’re going to do and demonstrate to HUD’s satisfaction that they are eligible activities,” Drolet said.

At the meeting, the Anchorage Health Department said the municipality is being allocated roughly $2.8 million in federal funds.

During a presentation, the health department proposed some of the funds be used to support community partners like NeighborWorks Alaska with rental assistance, housing development through Habitat for Humanity, and Cook Inlet Housing Authority’s rental housing development plan.

Assembly member Felix Rivera, chair of the Housing and Homelessness Committee, asked if funds could be put toward funding a permanent year-round low-barrier shelter, the 2023-2024 emergency cold weather shelter plan, and the Assembly-approved pilot homeless camp.

“Those are the three really big priorities that the Housing and Homelessness Committee is looking at how we can fund [them]. We talked a little bit today about if we might be able to fund that with these funds, and basically, the answer was maybe a little bit but not substantially,” Rivera said.

Drolet said there are caps on the amount of funding for services.

“We’re looking at some of the special COVID funding which is not capped for services for things like non-congregate shelter that would be considered services,” Drolet said. “But some of this funding, potentially could be used for some of those needs. Certainly construction of shelters, things like that is an eligible expense.”

Rivera said the Assembly will have a special public hearing Tuesday to discuss the 2023 Action Plan and approve it. Drolet said the deadline to submit the final plan to HUD is Wednesday.

