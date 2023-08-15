Anchorage police investigating Mountain View shooting with two victims

Morning FastCast Aug. 14, 2023
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to APD, two people — including a small child — were shot on North Lane Street by the man who fled the scene and remains at large. The police do not have a suspect description available.

“Initial indications are that the adult male suspect fired at the adult male victim outside, striking the victim at least once,” APD wrote in a release. “The victim fled on foot with the suspect chasing after him. The victim entered an apartment belonging to people who appear to be unknown to him. The suspect fired at least one shot from outside the apartment. The bullet travelled inside the apartment and struck a small child inside.

“Both victims have been transported to a hospital for treatment; the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.”

APD’s Special Operations units, including the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) and the Tactical Support Unit (TSU), are currently investigating. Police responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m.

APD said it may use chemical agents in its response and nearby citizens with respiratory illnesses and sensitivities should remain inside.

Those with information about the crime or surveillance footage of the area are asked to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-789-8900 (press “0″).

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Anchorage Health Department and assembly tackle housing insecurity issues
