At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Anchorage police cruiser
2 injured in Anchorage shootings hours apart; neither victim saw shooter
Mountain View Shooting
Anchorage police investigating Mountain View shooting with two victims
Saria Hildabrand, right, was reported missing Aug. 6 in Anchorage.
Details emerge in arrest of husband related to Anchorage woman’s death
Anchorage’s Mobile Medics International team helps in evolving aftermath of Maui wildfires
The crash site of a Piper PA-18 aircraft is seen at the bottom of a steep ravine on the Yentna...
Officials identify pilot, passenger who died in Denali Park plane crash

Latest News

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
The FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Morning FastCast Aug. 15, 2023
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco