Mat-Su Borough School District welcomes students back Tuesday

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Class is back in session in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District on Tuesday, with teachers, staff and students ready to kick off an anticipated normal start to the school year.

Unlike last year, when the district faced rolling cancellations of bus routes, all routes are expected to run. Previously, Durham School Services shared that it did not have enough drivers to run all regular education routes in the core areas.

“We really hope that this will be a more normal school year for people,” district superintendent Randy Trani said. “Knowing, of course, that there could be storms in there — something will happen — but we’re very hopeful that this will be a more normal year than the last four years.”

The district faced another hurdle at the end of January when bus drivers went on strike, resulting in weeks of no bus services until drivers ratified a new contract with Durham in early March.

“We’re very hopeful. We have been told that we have enough drivers from our main carrier Durham. They haven’t reported back yet. So, we’re crossing our fingers and really hopeful that everything will just start off smoothly next year,” Trani said.

The district is also preparing to welcome its largest population of students to date, with a projected 19,530 students in the district.

“If I were to give people advice, all ages, from our preschoolers all the way up to our veteran teachers who have been there for 30 years like me, write down your memories of that first day of school,” Trani said. “I wish I had started that a long time ago. Because there is something special and magic about that energy everyone has, the optimism.”

