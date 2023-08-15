Mat-Su Borough School District welcomes students back Tuesday

Class is back in session in Mat-Su Borough School District on Tuesday.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Class is back in session in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District on Tuesday, with teachers, staff and students ready to kick off an anticipated normal start to the school year.

Unlike last year, when the district faced rolling cancellations of bus routes, all routes are expected to run. Previously, Durham School Services shared that it did not have enough drivers to run all regular education routes in the core areas.

“We really hope that this will be a more normal school year for people,” district superintendent Randy Trani said. “Knowing, of course, that there could be storms in there — something will happen — but we’re very hopeful that this will be a more normal year than the last four years.”

The district faced another hurdle at the end of January when bus drivers went on strike, resulting in weeks of no bus services until drivers ratified a new contract with Durham in early March.

“We’re very hopeful. We have been told that we have enough drivers from our main carrier Durham. They haven’t reported back yet. So, we’re crossing our fingers and really hopeful that everything will just start off smoothly next year,” Trani said.

The district is also preparing to welcome its largest population of students to date, with a projected 19,530 students in the district.

“If I were to give people advice, all ages, from our preschoolers all the way up to our veteran teachers who have been there for 30 years like me, write down your memories of that first day of school,” Trani said. “I wish I had started that a long time ago. Because there is something special and magic about that energy everyone has, the optimism.”

Alaska’s News Source will provide morning coverage on the first day of school on Tuesday. Be sure to tune in to the Morning Edition at 5 and 6 a.m. for more coverage.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saria Hildabrand, right, was reported missing Aug. 6 in Anchorage.
Details emerge in arrest of husband related to Anchorage woman’s death
Emergency crews are working to contact impacted homeowners, and immediate neighbors, after a...
Landslide in downtown Juneau
The crash site of a Piper PA-18 aircraft is seen at the bottom of a steep ravine on the Yentna...
Officials identify pilot, passenger who died in Denali Park plane crash
File: Anchorage police cruiser
2 injured in Anchorage shootings hours apart; neither victim saw shooter
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Tyler Norman, sought by APD on assault charges, remanded to APD

Latest News

Class is back in session in Mat-Su Borough School District on Tuesday.
MSBSD First Day of School
The Anchorage School District is preparing for Late Start Mondays
What ASD parents need to know for delayed start times on Mondays
Mountain View Shooting
Anchorage police investigating Mountain View shooting with two victims
Anchorage police investigating Mountain View shooting with two victims
Anchorage police investigating Mountain View shooting with two victims