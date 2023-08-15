Mid-August rains through mid-week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain showers, intense at times, meandered through Anchorage and other parts of the southcentral and southeast regions Monday.

Thunderstorms hit parts of the interior with lightning strikes accompanying some of those storms.

A pair of lows will provide wet weather to the southern parts of the state through mid-week. A third low over the northern part of the state, sends a front swinging through with rain and gusty winds Wednesday.

Some good news, the low over southcentral Wednesday, is largely out of the picture by Thursday, allowing for sunny weather to return.

Hot spot was Northway with 72 degrees. The cold spot was Atqasuk with a low temperature that dipped to 36 degrees.

