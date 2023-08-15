Teen passenger dies after car hits utility pole

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen girl is dead after the car she was riding in hit a utility pole in an East Anchorage neighborhood Monday evening.

Officials with the Anchorage Police Department reported that the 17-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead late Monday night after being taken to an Anchorage hospital following the crash.

Police said the man driving a Honda Civic with a woman and the teen girl was headed westbound on East Northern Lights Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. when he attempted a U-Turn near Lily Street. Police said he “reportedly lost control” around Rose Street, the next street over from Lily.

The driver struck a utility pole, leading to life-threatening injuries for the two female passengers. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the two passengers were treated with life-threatening injuries.

Next of kin were notified by police, who said the name of the teen girl would not be released due to her age.

Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and APD officers responded to the scene.

